Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida

FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that it's searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The 35-year-old was on the Carnival Magic when he fell from the ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday, May 29.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 35-year-old man who was reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

The agency said the man fell from the Carnival Magic about 185 miles (300 kilometers) east of Jacksonville early Monday.

The man’s companion reported him missing, and the ship’s crew notified the Coast Guard. Security footage on the ship shows that the man “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” around 4 a.m., a statement said.

The Coast Guard searched for 60 hours, covering some 5,171 square miles (13,392 square kilometers) through Wednesday evening. The search included air crews and the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba, along with U.S. Navy ships and aircraft in the area.

Carnival said the ship returned to port in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship can hold nearly 4,000 guests and is about 1,000 feet (300 meters) long.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Six people hospitalized after drunk driving crash
File photo
Al’s French Frys to bow out of Champlain Valley Fair
File photo
Milton company fined over labor violations
Burlington Police are looking to identify this witness to a possible downtown shooting...
Burlington Police investigate reported gunfire
File photo
Stowe, AT&T strike deal to boost cell coverage in historic district

Latest News

FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a dreamer from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Revised DACA program to be debated before Texas judge who previously ruled against it
Three Vt. middle schools receive fitness funding
Local Lawmakers respond to debt bill passing House
Emerald ash borer flight season begins
Police search for person responsible for ATM theft, truck fire