Departing students leave wake of debris on Queen City streets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s June 1, and for many college students living in Burlington, that means leases have expired and it’s time to move out. But to the dismay of some local residents, many are leaving a wake of furniture and other debris.

That’s the case for college grads moving out of their apartment on Buell Street. According to city law, bulk solid waste items like furniture, rugs, and other appliances are not permitted in front yard areas at any time. But departing students we spoke to also say they don’t want to see these larger items go to the landfill.

“This couch that was given to us from the previous tenants -- and none of us wanted and didn’t know what to do with -- but feels wrong to just take to the dump or throw out. So, we figured just give it a day out here, and if it’s not taken by the end of the day, then to the dump it goes I guess,” said Elise Norotsky, a UVM graduate.

In the past, city officials have said move-out day has cost the city hundreds if not thousands of dollars to pay the haulers and recycling plants to dispose of any items left behind.

