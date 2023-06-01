Advertise With Us
Emerald ash borer flight season begins

It’s the official start of the Emerald Ash borer flight season.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the official start of the Emerald Ash borer flight season.

The insect has killed millions of ash trees in the U.S. since it first arrived in 2002, and it poses a significant threat to Vermont’s ash trees.

Starting around the beginning of June, the bug emerges from the infested ash trees, logs, and firewood and tries to find a new host tree and mates.

The commissioner of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation said you can help slow the spread of the emerald ash borer by not moving firewood, using local firewood, and reporting signs of EAB infestation.

