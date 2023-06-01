Advertise With Us
Essex County health officials investigate rabid fox attack

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Essex County, New York, health officials says a rabid fox attacked a dog and person in Ticonderoga.

The attack occurred over the weekend and DEC officials Tuesday confirmed the animal tested positive for rabies.

“All rabies post-exposure protocols and treatment were followed, and we don’t expect any further risk to the public at this time,” Director of Public Health for ECHD Linda Beers said in a statement “This is the second confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal in 2023, both occurring in grey fox and found in Ticonderoga.”

Now, health officials are urging pet owners to make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations, watching their pets outside, and keeping outside food sources tightly closed to avoid attracting wild animals.

Anyone who suspects they’ve come into contact with a rabid animal should seek medical attention right away.

