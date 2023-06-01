Advertise With Us
Essex man arrested for Burlington midday shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex man is in police custody in connection with a midday shooting in Burlington Wednesday.

It happened around 12:51 p.m. near Bank Street and South Winooski Avenue. Burlington Police responded to reports of gunfire. With no witnesses or victims in the area, authorities say officers were able to track down surveillance video and identify a witness on a gas-powered bike.

Police say they were able to connect with the owner of that bike and identify a suspect, With the help of Essex Police, authorities say Mack Meredith, 32, was located and arrested in the five corners area around 7:20 p.m.

Meredith faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was held without bail and is due in court Thursday.

