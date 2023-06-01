Advertise With Us
Green blanks CSMO in international club friendly

By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Green FC added a third consecutive 3-0 victory to their season opening tally, downing Mont Royal-Outremont Wednesday night at Virtue Field in an inernational club friendly.

Ollie Martin opened the scoring in the opening minutes, Alfie Pope added a spectacular bicycle kick in the second half, Denis Krioutchenkov made it three, and Nathan Schnur kept a clean sheet in the win.

VGFC returns to USL 2 action Saturday evening as they host Seacoast United, the only visiting team to ever defeat the Green at Virtue in their short history.

