H.S. playoffs for Wednesday, May 31

Highlights and scores from across the state
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BASEBALL

Division II Playdown

#6 Milton 11, #11 Enosburg 3

Division III Playdowns

#8 Vergennes 14, #9 Woodstock 2 (5 innings)

#6 Bellows Falls 7, #11 Springfield 0

Division IV Playdown

#5 MSJ 25, #12 Poultney 3

SOFTBALL

Division II Playdown

#4 Enosburg 22, #13 Springfield 3 (5 innings)

Division III Playdown

#4 Bellows Falls 23, #13 Williamstown 1 (5 innings)

Division IV Playdown

#8 Long Trail 20, #9 Craftsbury 7

BOYS LACROSSE

Division II Playdown

#7 Burlington 13, #10 Brattleboro 5

Division III Quarterfinals

#1 Mt. Abe-Vergennes 19, #8 Otter Valley 3

#5 BFA - Fairfax 14, #4 Randolph 5

#2 Stratton 15, #7 Lyndon 1

#3 Montpelier 8, #6 GMVS 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division I Playdown

#7 Burlington 8, #10 Middlebury 7

Division II Playdown

#7 GMVS 7, #10 Stowe 5

BOYS TENNIS

Playdown

#2 Burr and Burton 7, #15 Colchester 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Division I Playdown

#9 St. Johnsbury 5, #2 Colchester 2

Division II Playdown

#8 Harwood 4, #9 Middlebury 3

BOYS ULTIMATE

Play-in

#16 Middlebury 15, #17 BFA - Fairfax 5

Playdowns

#4 Leland & Gray 15, #13 Brattleboro 2

#5 Montpelier 15, #12 Milton 5

#6 Rice 15, #11 St. Johnsbury 11

GIRLS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

#4 CVU 15, #5 Middlebury 2

