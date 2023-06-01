H.S. playoffs for Wednesday, May 31
Highlights and scores from across the state
BASEBALL
Division II Playdown
#6 Milton 11, #11 Enosburg 3
Division III Playdowns
#8 Vergennes 14, #9 Woodstock 2 (5 innings)
#6 Bellows Falls 7, #11 Springfield 0
Division IV Playdown
#5 MSJ 25, #12 Poultney 3
SOFTBALL
Division II Playdown
#4 Enosburg 22, #13 Springfield 3 (5 innings)
Division III Playdown
#4 Bellows Falls 23, #13 Williamstown 1 (5 innings)
Division IV Playdown
#8 Long Trail 20, #9 Craftsbury 7
BOYS LACROSSE
Division II Playdown
#7 Burlington 13, #10 Brattleboro 5
Division III Quarterfinals
#1 Mt. Abe-Vergennes 19, #8 Otter Valley 3
#5 BFA - Fairfax 14, #4 Randolph 5
#2 Stratton 15, #7 Lyndon 1
#3 Montpelier 8, #6 GMVS 5
GIRLS LACROSSE
Division I Playdown
#7 Burlington 8, #10 Middlebury 7
Division II Playdown
#7 GMVS 7, #10 Stowe 5
BOYS TENNIS
Playdown
#2 Burr and Burton 7, #15 Colchester 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Division I Playdown
#9 St. Johnsbury 5, #2 Colchester 2
Division II Playdown
#8 Harwood 4, #9 Middlebury 3
BOYS ULTIMATE
Play-in
#16 Middlebury 15, #17 BFA - Fairfax 5
Playdowns
#4 Leland & Gray 15, #13 Brattleboro 2
#5 Montpelier 15, #12 Milton 5
#6 Rice 15, #11 St. Johnsbury 11
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
#4 CVU 15, #5 Middlebury 2
