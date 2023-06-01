Lake Monsters and UVM Cancer Center collaborate to fight skin cancer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Doctors want to strike out cancer. The UVM Cancer Center is teaming up with the Vermont Lake Monsters to offer sunblock at Lake Monsters baseball games.

Experts will be offering some education about skin cancer and sunscreen dispensers are being set up around the grandstands.

According to the National Cancer Institute, skin cancer is the most prevalent cancer in Vermont. And the state has the second-highest per-capita rate of new melanoma cases nationwide.

