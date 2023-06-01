Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Lake Monsters and UVM Cancer Center collaborate to fight skin cancer

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Doctors want to strike out cancer. The UVM Cancer Center is teaming up with the Vermont Lake Monsters to offer sunblock at Lake Monsters baseball games.

Experts will be offering some education about skin cancer and sunscreen dispensers are being set up around the grandstands.

According to the National Cancer Institute, skin cancer is the most prevalent cancer in Vermont. And the state has the second-highest per-capita rate of new melanoma cases nationwide.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Six people hospitalized after drunk driving crash
File photo
Al’s French Frys to bow out of Champlain Valley Fair
File photo
Milton company fined over labor violations
Burlington Police are looking to identify this witness to a possible downtown shooting...
Burlington Police investigate reported gunfire
File photo
Stowe, AT&T strike deal to boost cell coverage in historic district

Latest News

File Photo
Three Vt. middle schools receive fitness funding
File Photo
Police search for person responsible for ATM theft, truck fire
Vermont doctors have a clear vision of how to help kids in The Republic of Gambia.
Vt. eye doctors travel to The Gambia for pediatric vision help
Vermont doctors have a clear vision of how to help kids in The Republic of Gambia.
Vermont eye doctors travel to The Gambia for pediatric vision help