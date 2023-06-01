Last day of the season at Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a wrap! This year’s ski season in Vermont has officially ended.

With temperatures in the 80s, skiing is the last thing on many people’s minds. That is of course, unless you are at Killington.

“You can’t find a happier place,” said Kassidy Lynch of Killington.

Skiing in June is more than just skiing, it’s a state of mind. Where snowballs fly, and traditional etiquette is out the window.

“Mogul skiing with all the people here, the energy is just unmatched,” Lynch said.

Runoff water is the biggest obstacle and walking to the lift is a requirement.

“I thought that we would go into May, but I didn’t think we would go into June this year,” said Patrick Strong, who along with his brother, Garrett, were visiting from Pennsylvania. They were likely the youngest on the mountain, so we asked them why they were there. “Because I love skiing,” Strong said.

Adam Lapointe was even more enthusiastic. “I’m addicted to skiing, I can’t get enough of it. We are out here June 1st, killing it. Snow is amazing, weather is amazing, we love this,” Lapointe said.

T-shirts are optional on the last day of the season and lawn chairs are for those who have done this before.

“It’s all about the spirits, the tailgating, the skiing. There are not many places you can ski in June, especially in the northeast, so I wanted to take this opportunity and get up here,” said Theo Stanton of Lancaster, Massachusetts.

But by far the coolest person out on this day was Pat Meyer. “I’ve never skied Killington in June before,” said Meyer, who has been coming to Killington since 1968. “I’ve been skiing here for so long, it’s home. It’s my home now. It’s where I like to ski, where I can relax and have fun, a good time. I meet a lot of nice people here.”

Tickets on the last day were just $25 with all proceeds going toward Rutland County Pride.

