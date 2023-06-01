Local Lawmakers respond to debt bill passing House

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - In a late-night decision, the U.S. House passed the bi-partisan debt bill to raise the debt ceiling for the next two years in order to avoid default. Local Representatives responded to its passing as the bill now heads to the Senate.

Vermont’s lone Congresswoman Becca Balint voted yes to the bill writing in a statement, “My bottom line will always be: how can I deliver the best results for Vermonters and the American people. I could not in good conscience vote no and risk over 250,000 Vermonters losing their health or veterans benefits - a lifeline for so many families.”

North Country Representative Elise Stefanik voted yes saying this is a crucial first step to putting America on the right economic track. She writes in part, “As House Republicans build on these structural reforms, the American people can be confident that we will never give up on them.”

And New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster also supported the bill and is urging Senate Democrats to do the same. She says in a statement, “In a divided government, compromise is crucial. The agreement passed by the House today is not perfect, but it was necessary to prevent default and avoid an economic catastrophe.”

Representative Chris Pappas agreed, tweeting, “I will support this legislation so we can move beyond this crisis and focus on solving problems instead of playing politics.”

That bill now moves on to the Senate.

One senator already planning to say *no* to the deal... Vermont’s Bernie Sanders. The senator released a statement writing the deal cuts too much government spending over the next ten years.

Sanders says, “At a time of massive wealth and income inequality I cannot, in good conscience, vote for a bill that takes vital nutrition assistance away from women, infants, children, and seniors...”

But it sounds like Senator Peter Welch might vote for the deal. When we asked what he was going to do welch didn’t commit one way or the other but released a statement saying, “America must pay its bills in full and on time and avoid default. I take that responsibility seriously, and I will review the House-passed bill accordingly”

