Ludlow man sentenced on federal gun charge

Tyler Pollender-Savery/File
Tyler Pollender-Savery/File(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ludlow man acquitted last year of murdering his girlfriend’s baby was sentenced Wednesday on a federal gun charge.

Federal authorities say Tyler Pollender-Savery, 28, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Rutland to time served following his guilty plea to possessing firearms while being an unlawful user of controlled substances.

According to court documents, Pollender-Savery was arrested in December 2018 and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of his girlfriend’s 11-month-old son. He was acquitted by a jury in October of last year.

But as part of the investigation into the homicide, police searched Pollender-Savery’s home and recovered nine firearms he owned. Federal authorities later determined he had assaulted someone with a firearm while using controlled substances.

Judge Geoffrey Crawford also ordered that Pollender-Savery serve two years of supervised release.

