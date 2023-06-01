Milton apartments damaged in fire

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Main Street in Milton Thursday.

Officials say it started in one of the units and that thanks to a fire stop in the attic, firefighters crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading.

There were no reported injuries. One unit was charred and others had smoke damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

