Newsmaker Interview: Vt. Senate President Baruth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As he had signaled last week, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott last weekend vetoed the $8.5 billion state budget over what he called unsustainable spending and new taxes and fees.

Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden County, responded by calling the veto “the most flawed and harmful of any in recent memory.”

Darren Perron spoke with Baruth about the Legislature’s plans for a veto session next month and about a coalition of Democrats and Progressives that are threatening to sustain the veto unless more money is added to address emergency housing programs for homeless Vermonters.

