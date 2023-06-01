Advertise With Us
Police search for person responsible for ATM theft, truck fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are working to figure out who stole a farm truck and an ATM and started a fire all in the Northeast Kingdom.

It all started Friday when a farmer says a Ford F-550 which was connected to a cattle trailer was stolen from their North Troy property.

The next day, police responded to a break-in at a closed restaurant in Newport Center. An ATM was taken.

Police say the stolen truck was used to take the ATM and then both the truck and the ATM were set on fire. North Troy Fire Department put out the flames.

Police call this an active investigation with no suspects listed, but several potential charges including grand larceny.

