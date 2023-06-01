Police search for person responsible for ATM theft, truck fire

NORTH TROY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are working to figure out who stole a farm truck and an ATM and started a fire all in the Northeast Kingdom.

It all started Friday when a farmer says a Ford F-550 which was connected to a cattle trailer was stolen from their North Troy property.

The next day, police responded to a break-in at a closed restaurant in Newport Center. An ATM was taken.

Police say the stolen truck was used to take the ATM and then both the truck and the ATM were set on fire. North Troy Fire Department put out the flames.

Police call this an active investigation with no suspects listed, but several potential charges including grand larceny.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.