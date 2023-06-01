Scott allows gun control bill to become law, vetoes 2 others

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Thursday vetoed two bills, signed a slew of others, and let a gun control bill become law without his signature.

The two bills he vetoed are S.6, an act relating to law enforcement interrogation policies. The governor says it would make it more difficult to investigate and prosecute youthful offenders.

The second veto was H.305, an act relating to professions and occupations regulated by the Office of Professional Regulation. Scott says he’s concerned about raising licensing fees on workers and adding to the affordability challenges Vermont employees and employers already face.

The governor allowed H.230, a gun bill aimed at reducing youth suicide, to become law without his signature. The measure would create a 72-hour waiting period, expand the state’s red flag laws, and require safe storage statewide. It’s aimed at curbing Vermont’s suicide rate, especially among kids. State data shows about 90% of suicides in the state happen with firearms.

The governor has now vetoed at least seven bills. Lawmakers will be back in Montpelier June 20th, where they’ll likely take action to override a number of the vetoes as well as possible action on other bills.

