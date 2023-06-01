Special impeachment committee digs into work

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The special committee investigating the possible impeachment of Franklin County’s top two law enforcement officials was back at work Thursday.

The committee looking into allegations against Sheriff John Grismore and State’s Attorney John Lavoie, has hired a special council, reviewed employment discrimination law, and begun reviewing the complaint against Lavoie,

A recent report by the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs showed that Lavoie allegedly made racist and sexist comments toward employees. Grismore was caught on surveillance video shoving a handcuffed detainee with his foot last summer.

The committee also spent time reviewing what exactly is ‘impeachable conduct. “Given the behavior that we uncover of the state’s attorney and the sheriff -- should they be removed from office because of this behavior? That’s the bottom line,” said Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington.

The committee also began reviewing some evidence behind closed doors in executive session. The Vermont Press Association and the Vermont Association of Broadcasters -- of which WCAX is a member -- asked lawmakers to conduct all of their business in an open meeting. But the chair says this process is like a prosecutor deciding whether to bring an indictment and that some information needs to remain confidential.

