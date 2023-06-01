Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue

FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.(KBJR/CBS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spirit Airlines said it experienced “technical issues” Thursday morning.

On social media, the airline said its website, app and airport kiosks were down.

The issues have resulted in delays and long customer lines at airports.

Spirit apologized but did not have a time frame for when the issue would be fixed.

Passengers flying Spirit on Thursday have two options - wait it out at the airport or request a refund and fly later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Six people hospitalized after drunk driving crash
File photo
Al’s French Frys to bow out of Champlain Valley Fair
File photo
Milton company fined over labor violations
Burlington Police are looking to identify this witness to a possible downtown shooting...
Burlington Police investigate reported gunfire
File photo
Stowe, AT&T strike deal to boost cell coverage in historic district

Latest News

A flower hangs from a fence at the where on Sunday an apartment building partially collapsed in...
3 residents of partially collapsed Iowa building still unaccounted for, police say
One person taking a drug for weight loss said she also lost interest in some addictive...
Weight-loss drugs may also curb addictions
Tyler Pollender-Savery/File
Ludlow man sentenced on federal gun charge
A climber is alive after a sherpa guide hauled him down from below the summit of Mount Everest...
Sherpas pass up Everest summit in order to rescue missing climber
File photo
Essex man arrested for Burlington midday shooting