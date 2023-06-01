Advertise With Us
Three Vt. middle schools receive fitness funding

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s governor is trying to lift more kids into healthier lifestyles.

Essex Middle School, Milton Middle School, and Missisquoi Valley Union School will all receive a Don’t Quit Fitness Center. They were chosen as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

Governor Phil Scott said it’s critical for kids to be active and embrace healthy lifestyles. The ribbon cutting on the fitness centers will be in the fall.

Vermont doctors have a clear vision of how to help kids in The Republic of Gambia.
Vt. eye doctors travel to The Gambia for pediatric vision help
