Three Vt. middle schools receive fitness funding

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s governor is trying to lift more kids into healthier lifestyles.

Essex Middle School, Milton Middle School, and Missisquoi Valley Union School will all receive a Don’t Quit Fitness Center. They were chosen as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

Governor Phil Scott said it’s critical for kids to be active and embrace healthy lifestyles. The ribbon cutting on the fitness centers will be in the fall.

