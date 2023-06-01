Advertise With Us
Vermont DEC issues air pollution advisory Wednesday and Friday

By Rachel Mann
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Haze has been filling the sky this week as a result of smoke blowing south from a wildfire burning in Nova Scotia.

The DEC issued a smoke advisory through Friday. Though they say the air quality should remain okay those with respiratory illnesses like asthma should take precautions.

DEC’s Bennet Leon suggests going indoors if the air is causing irritation or coughing. People who already have trouble breathing might want to avoid outdoor activities altogether.

Leon said while the bulk of the smoke is coming from Nova Scotia there might also be some coming from wildfires as far away as Alberta.

Leon said it’s likely we’ll see more fires with these impacts in the coming years.

“There will still be annual variation-- some years will be worse than others-- but that’s the predicted trend. with climate change-- they’ll be more severe and more frequent,” said Leon.

Leon said it’s unlikely the smoke pollution from Nova Scotia will get any worse and should clear up by Friday.

