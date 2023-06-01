Vt. eye doctors travel to The Gambia for pediatric vision help

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont doctors have a clear vision of how to help kids in The Republic of Gambia. UVM experts are heading over to the country to give medical advice and treatment in all things ophthalmology.

This trip began in 2018 when UVM ophthalmologists took a tour of The Republic of Gambia and its vision centers. They noticed there were limited vision services for kids and ophthalmology infrastructure in the country.

They first went to help in 2019, and now through the fall UVM ophthalmologists and experts at the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired will be returning and are setting their sights on making a change.

“We decided we could focus on that we could make an impact that nobody else was really doing there,” said Dr. Jeffrey Young.

Dr. Jeffrey Young and Dr. Sujata Singh are ophthalmologists at the University of Vermont. They’re two of a larger team of Vermont medical experts traveling to the Republic of Gambia over the next few months to focus on eyes and vision.

In the Republic of Gambia, the doctors say there’s a gap in specifically pediatric eye care

A main part of their trip vision screening hundreds of youth mainly aged 3-7 and even some of their teachers.

“Expand vision health care to children in the developing world because you have to choose your resources and you have limited resources and you have to choose where you send them and oftentimes children aren’t a part of that,” said Singh.

They say they’ve found some children need glasses to see better and avoid amblyopia, or a lazy eye, which they say is preventable if they’re given the correct treatment.

And they’re not just looking to help patients they’re looking to create a systemic change. So they’re meeting with government officials in the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health.

“Our goal, in the end, is to help implement a countrywide policy where children with vision problems are identified and treated if that’s the appropriate pathway for them, or if they have a problem where they have a visual impairment, that they get to the right,” said Young.

The doctors say a long-term objective is to help create a policy where every child between 3 and 6 years old is screened at least once a year.

There’s also a training program to increase the number of specialists and regional eye care centers in the area. Once the people are screened, the goal would be for them to be referred to their regional eye care center to get adequate care. Vermont vision experts have already established some of these eye care centers and are always looking to expand.

“We’re hoping it’ll get bigger than that they’ll have more teachers at the visually impaired school there and maybe even outside of the one school for the visually impaired which is in the capital city of Banjul,” said Singh.

Doctors and vision experts from Vermont will be spending time there for days at a time from now through the summer and fall. This mission has cost thousands of dollars over the years and it’s self-funded by grants and other fundraisers.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.