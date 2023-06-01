Vt. Legal Aid seeks emergency injunction to prevent end of hotel-motel program

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge Thursday is weighing whether to grant an emergency injunction to stop the state from ending its hotel-motel voucher program housing homeless Vermonters.

The case in Washington County Superior Court was brought by Vermont Legal Aid. It comes as federal funding for the pandemic program has run out and the state has not continued to fund it. An estimated 800 households are expected to lose their pandemic-era housing starting Thursday, and about 1,000 more by the end of June.

During a hearing Thursday morning, lawyers for Vermont Legal Aid argued that the state did not provide proper notice that people would have to leave their rooms. “AHS has not clearly articulated what rules govern their eligibility or their termination from eligibility,” Legal Aid lawyer Michael Benvenuto told the judge.

State officials argue that the plans to end the program have been known for months and an injunction would create logistical chaos and “an unfunded multi-million-dollar liability for the State.” “Now that the money and resources are running out, it is a policy choice made by the Legislature to wind down those much more permissive programs,” said Vermont Solicitor General Eleanor Spottswood.

The judge is expected to issue a decision soon.

