Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Wedding etiquette: What to wear

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wedding season will soon be in full swing, and with it comes a host of etiquette decisions, from invitations to seating order.

Our Cat Viglienzoni continues her series with Lizzie Post and Daniel Post-Senning from the Emily Post Institute about what to wear -- and avoid -- for the big day.

Related Stories:

Wedding planning: The etiquette of gifts

Wedding planning: Proper etiquette for the big day

Planning a party? Proper etiquette advice for entertaining - Pt. 2

Planning a party? Proper etiquette advice for entertaining

Graduation etiquette 101

New neighbors? Etiquette experts on housewarmings, heading off trouble

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Six people hospitalized after drunk driving crash
File photo
Al’s French Frys to bow out of Champlain Valley Fair
File photo
Milton company fined over labor violations
File photo
Burlington Police investigate reported gunfire
Mack Meredith
Essex man arrested for Burlington midday shooting

Latest News

File image
Scott allows gun control bill to become law, vetoes 2 others
John Lavoie and John Grismore
Special impeachment committee digs into work
Wedding etiquette: What to wear
Last day of the season at Killington
Last day of the season at Killington