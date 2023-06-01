Woman fatally shot while riding in Uber in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Atlanta say they believe a woman who was fatally shot while riding in an Uber was targeted.

Officials identified the woman killed as 31-year-old Teisha Brewley. She was riding in the back of an Uber at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood when someone shot into the black Cadillac SUV, according to investigators.

In a 911 call, a man, who is believed to the rideshare driver, can be heard saying “somebody shot in my car.” He then frantically gives dispatch his location of Lindbergh Drive and Adina Drive, WANF reports.

“I’m scared. Somebody shot, somebody killed in my car,” he said.

A second call was made to Atlanta 911′s non-emergency number from a security company on behalf of the person who ordered the rideshare for Brewley.

“He stated he ordered an Uber for a friend who hasn’t arrived to his location yet, and the driver’s location is showing to be in one spot for a long period of time,” the caller said. “He said she was supposed to have arrived at his location by 4:31 a.m., and she had not.”

Police believe Brewley was targeted, according to WANF.

Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said more than one gun was fired, but they are not sure if there was an exchange of gunfire. More than one vehicle was involved, and one is described as possibly a light-colored sedan. No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators are also working to determine whether this shooting is connected to another shooting nearby at Buford Highway and Lenox Road.

An Uber spokesperson released a statement on the incident:

We are horrified by the news of this chilling attack. We have been in touch with the driver to check on his well-being, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this heartbreaking time. We are standing by to assist police with their investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

