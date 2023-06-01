BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a scorcher! We welcomed meteorological summer with the hottest day in nearly two years. We set or tied high temperature records for a lot of spots today. Burlington smashed the old record high for June 1. The previous record was 90° set in 2013. Today we hit 96°. Plattsburgh, Montpelier and Saranac Lake also set or tied record highs today, among others.

It will be a warm evening tonight, but thankfully it’s not humid. Temperatures will fall into the 60s tonight before warming up quickly again on Friday. It won’t be as hot as today, but temperatures will still surge into the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow starts dry with plenty of sun, but a “backdoor” cold front slides through the area late in the day. We’ll see showers and thunderstorms bubble up in the afternoon and evening. A couple storms could be on the stronger side. We could certainly use the rain.

A few showers with embedded rumbles of thunder may linger into Friday night. The vast majority of the showers should move out by Saturday. It will be much cooler for the weekend with highs only in the low 70s. A low pressure system will try and kick a few showers back into parts of the area Sunday, but better chances for showers hold off until another frontal passage Monday.

Overall next week is looking cooler and a bit more unsettled.

Stay cool!

-Jess Langlois

