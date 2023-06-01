BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! The new month of June will get off to a sizzling start. We should have no problem breaking the high temperature record today (the record stands at 90°, set in 2011 and tied in 2013).

Like a lot of the days recently, there will be lots of sunshine today, but it will be a little on the hazy side from smoke coming from wildfires in Nova Scotia. Most of that smoky haze will be dissipating as we go through the day today.

It will still be hot with sunshine on Friday, but only for the first half of the day. Then a big change in our weather pattern will start to happen as a “back door cold front” comes through from the north & east. That front will bring showers and thunderstorms along with it during the mid/late afternoon hours and into the evening.

Once the front goes through, it will be much cooler during the weekend and into the middle of next week, with highs back down in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will also be unsettled. Skies will be partly sunny each day, but there will also be the chance for a few showers each & every day, too.

Keep on taking MAX Advantage of the sunny weather, but also take it easy and stay hydrated. Never leave kids or pets in the car during weather like this, and check on any neighbors who may have difficulties in this kind of heat. -Gary

