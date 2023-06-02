Gas tanker catches fire in Ferrisburgh, Rt. 7 closed

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer truck driver is lucky to be alive after another driver alerts them of sparks coming from under the trailer, that led to an explosion.

Vermont State Police say the natural gas tanker caught fire around 11:15 Thursday night in the area near Dakin Road in Ferrisburgh.

Troopers say a driver was able to get in front of the tanker, stop it, and alert the truck driver of the fire. They were able to get away from the truck before it fully caught fire.

The Ferrisburgh Fire Chief says the truck is a total loss and crews will be out Friday looking at damage to the road.

“The asphalt was actually damaged from the fire were going to have the agency of transportation inspect it and see what needs to be done,” said Chief Bill Wager.

Power was also cut in the area for a few hours while crews worked to contain the fire. That part of Route 7 is still closed Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.