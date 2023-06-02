A look inside NASA’s mission to Venus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Venus will shine bright like a diamond in the night sky this weekend. And the future of Venus exploration is on the horizon with NASA’s upcoming DaVinci mission.

The mission will study the origin, evolution, and present state of Venus in unprecedented detail from near the top of the clouds to the planet’s surface. The mission’s goal is to help answer longstanding questions about our neighboring planet, especially whether it was ever habitable like Earth.

Elissa Borden spoke with NASA’s Erica Kohler about the mission.

