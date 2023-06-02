Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Man accused of killing another man with toilet tank lid

A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an unconscious person bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found 26-year-old Brandon Patty unconscious inside the home with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested 57-year-old James Thomas Robinson, who lived in the home with Patty.

Police told WBTV that investigation revealed that Robinson struck Patty in the head with a toilet tank lid.

Robinson was taken to the Gaston County Jail. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ferrisburgh Fire Department
Natural gas tanker explodes on Rt. 7 in Ferrisburgh
Mack Meredith
Essex man arrested for Burlington midday shooting
Last day of the season at Killington
Last day of the season at Killington
File image
Scott allows gun control bill to become law, vetoes 2 others
File image
Police search for person who torched stolen truck, ATM

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken warns Ukraine cease-fire now would result in ‘Potemkin peace,’ legitimizing Russian invasion
File photo
Is ‘Good Cause’ bill answer to Plattsburgh affordability crisis?
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot get prison in latest extremist sentencings
File photo
Wedding etiquette: Social media