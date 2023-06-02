Advertise With Us
Men in Blazers visit Vermont

VGFC featured on podcast with hundreds of thousands of social media followers
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Green FC is off to a phenomenal start to the season, and on Thursday night, they got a visit from a special guest in the soccer world. Roger Bennett of the Men in Blazers was in Burlington, seeing the sites and sampling some local fare ahead of a live podcast recording at Higher Ground with the owners of the club.

The Men in Blazers Network is a series of programs covering soccer at all levels pretty much around the world, but with a special focus on the Premier League and the US national teams. Bennett and the owners chatted about how the club came about, Vermont Green’s environmental mission, the crest and kit designs...even some of the unique traditions spawned by the supporters in the short time since the team debuted last Summer. Rog even chugged a bottle of maple syrup!

It was a great moment to celebrate all the club has already been able to achieve, and share their vision of the future with the hundreds of thousands of people who follow Men in Blazers on social media.

“There’s something very singular that’s going on in this city that’s hyperlocal, but speaks globally about how to create a team that’s authentic and joyous and wondrous,” Bennett said. “Building a true community, but building it on values that resound in a way from modern football, which is when football’s at its best.”

