Pets with Potential: Meet Thor

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old kitty named Thor.

Thor is a happy 13 pound cat that loves attention and scratches. He does have some dietary restrictions and an anti-anxiety medication, which the counselors at the Humane Society will gladly talk more about.

If you are interested in Thor or other furry friends, reach out to the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

