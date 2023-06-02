Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Pets with Potential: Meet Thor

Thor
Thor(Humane Society of Chittenden County)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old kitty named Thor.

Thor is a happy 13 pound cat that loves attention and scratches. He does have some dietary restrictions and an anti-anxiety medication, which the counselors at the Humane Society will gladly talk more about.

If you are interested in Thor or other furry friends, reach out to the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ferrisburgh Fire Department
Natural gas tanker explodes on Rt. 7 in Ferrisburgh
Mack Meredith
Essex man arrested for Burlington midday shooting
Last day of the season at Killington
Last day of the season at Killington
File image
Scott allows gun control bill to become law, vetoes 2 others
File image
Police search for person who torched stolen truck, ATM

Latest News

The DAVINCI mission will launch in June 2029. Courtesy: NASA
A look inside NASA’s mission to Venus
A look inside NASA’s mission to Venus
File image
Investigation finds officers justified in deadly NH shooting
Courtesy: Brian Pfeiffer/Vt. Center for Ecostudies
Vt. biologist discovers rare butterfly