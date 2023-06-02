Advertise With Us
Revitalization efforts focus on Roaring Branch floodplain

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clean water advocates say a plan to redesign a flood plain is going make life better for everyone.

Part of the Roaring Branch river that runs along Route 9 in Bennington is getting a makeover. The goal of the project is to restore the floodplains so that the river could shift without constraint.

Advocates hope the project would also reduce erosion and flooding risk for local communities as well as support the surrounding animal habitat.

The Vermont River Conservancy received funding from a number of state and federal agencies for the redesign plan. The next step is raising funds to put the plan into action.

