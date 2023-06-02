Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Sen. Welch: Migrant workers are important to Vt. farming

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - As concern grows about the growing number of migrants at the southern border Senator Peter Welch said immigrant workers get the job done in Vermont.

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Welch spoke about the important role migrant farm workers play in supporting Vermont’s farms, businesses, and local communities.

Welch called on Congress to reform the H-2A visa program to better serve the needs of Vermont farmers and migrant workers.

“In Vermont, it’s the dairy industry that is absolutely critical to the well-being of our agricultural economy. They really account for two-thirds of the milk supply in the New England market... Our farms need workers and workers need protections,” said Welch.

In addition to serving on the Judiciary Committee, Senator Welch chairs the Rural Development and Energy Subcommittee on the Senate Agriculture Committee, where he is working on the upcoming Farm Bill.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mack Meredith
Essex man arrested for Burlington midday shooting
File image
Police search for person who torched stolen truck, ATM
Upwards of 700 people using the pandemic-era program packed up their state-funded rooms Thursday.
Motel checkouts underway as judge denies effort to block closure of voucher program
File photo
Burlington Police investigate reported gunfire
File photo
Milton company fined over labor violations

Latest News

File Photo
Vt. communities celebrate Pride Month amid national controversies
Courtesy: Ferrisburgh Fire Department
Gas tanker explodes on Rt. 7 in Ferrisburgh
Newsmaker Interview: Vt. Senate President Baruth - Pt. 2
Milton apartments damaged in fire