Sen. Welch: Migrant workers are important to Vt. farming

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - As concern grows about the growing number of migrants at the southern border Senator Peter Welch said immigrant workers get the job done in Vermont.

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Welch spoke about the important role migrant farm workers play in supporting Vermont’s farms, businesses, and local communities.

Welch called on Congress to reform the H-2A visa program to better serve the needs of Vermont farmers and migrant workers.

“In Vermont, it’s the dairy industry that is absolutely critical to the well-being of our agricultural economy. They really account for two-thirds of the milk supply in the New England market... Our farms need workers and workers need protections,” said Welch.

In addition to serving on the Judiciary Committee, Senator Welch chairs the Rural Development and Energy Subcommittee on the Senate Agriculture Committee, where he is working on the upcoming Farm Bill.

