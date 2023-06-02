Stuck in VT: Meet the folks behind Strafford Organic Creamery at Rockbottom Farm

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - In his lifetime, Earl Ransom has seen dairy farms disappear in his hometown of Strafford.

When he was growing up, milking cows at his family’s Rockbottom Farm, there were 24 dairy farms in town. Now his second-generation family farm is the last one that remains.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger visited the farm on a Thursday afternoon to watch the bottling process, walk home with the cows from pasture for a milking, and to talk to the family about farm life.

