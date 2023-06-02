Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Thetford boys, White River Valley girls claim D3 track titles

Panthers claim 4th straight title, Wildcats make it back-to-back in move up from D4
Panthers claim 4th straight title, Wildcats make it back-to-back in move up from D4
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Thetford boys and White River Valley girls are champions of D3 track after soaring on a sweltering day at Knapp Field in Manchester. The title is the Panthers’ fourth straight, while White River Valley made it back-to-back years with a track championship after moving up from D4 this Spring.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mack Meredith
Essex man arrested for Burlington midday shooting
File image
Police search for person who torched stolen truck, ATM
Upwards of 700 people using the pandemic-era program packed up their state-funded rooms Thursday.
Motel checkouts underway as judge denies effort to block closure of voucher program
File photo
Burlington Police investigate reported gunfire
File photo
Milton company fined over labor violations

Latest News

Panthers claim 4th straight title, Wildcats make it back-to-back in move up from D4
Thetford boys, White River Valley girls claim D3 track titles
Highlights and scores from across the state
H.S. playoffs for Wednesday, May 31
Highlights and scores from across the state
H.S. playoffs for Wednesday, May 31
Third straight 3-0 win to open season
Green blanks CSMO in international club friendly