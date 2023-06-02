Thetford boys, White River Valley girls claim D3 track titles
Panthers claim 4th straight title, Wildcats make it back-to-back in move up from D4
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Thetford boys and White River Valley girls are champions of D3 track after soaring on a sweltering day at Knapp Field in Manchester. The title is the Panthers’ fourth straight, while White River Valley made it back-to-back years with a track championship after moving up from D4 this Spring.
