Vt. biologist discovers rare butterfly

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - A rare new butterfly has been found in Vermont.

After over two decades of searching, biologist Brian Pfeiffer found a bog elfin on protected state land in northern Vermont in May.

The butterfly is brown and about the size of a penny and during its short lifespan can only be found for a few weeks in remote bogs.

“This is a butterfly that we now have joined with a few other states and provinces with the responsibility to protect it, to make sure it doesn’t go extinct -- because it is vulnerable,” said Pfeiffer said.

He says now that they know the butterfly is in the Green Mountains, work will now be to find more and conserve it.

