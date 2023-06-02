Vt. communities celebrate Pride Month amid national controversies

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott declares June Pride Month in Vermont, and groups across the state have plans to celebrate their community.

There are at least two inaugural events that aim to show LGBTQIA+ folks that they belong, especially at a time when transgender people and drag performers are being villainized across the country, and here at home.

Nationwide, pride merchandise has been pulled from some store shelves, backlash was brewed over Bud Light supporting a trans social media influencer, and laws are being passed putting drag in danger. This new wave of anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric is impacting states across the U.S., but advocates in Vermont are pushing back on the narrative.

“This is a safe community and a safe place for queer and trans people, queer and trans youth, and queer and trans families,” said Kris Smith Thyme.

Smith Thyme is bringing together dozens of organizations and nearly 20 performers on Saturday for the first Essex Pride at Maple Street Park.

Smith Thyme, who identifies as transgender, says the event is all about visibility, support, and showing people who their LGBTQIA+ neighbors are.

“We are not the demons that your Facebook algorithms tell you that we are. We are awesome, beautiful, joy-filled happy people,” said Smith Thyme.

Ninety minutes north, the Northeast Kingdom Rainbow Coalition is also preparing for its first-ever pride event in Newport.

“We want to give people an opportunity to feel like they are included in this community,” said co-organizer Alex Ladd.

The Northeast Kingdom Rainbow Coalition was former shortly after last year’s murder of transgender woman Fern Feather in Morristown, and NEK Pride Fest was created in part after the Derby select board’s recent rejection of a declaration of inclusion. Ladd hopes the event helps to build a safe and inclusive environment in the Kingdom.

“We want to make sure that they know we are here, we aren’t going anywhere and that they need to understand times are changing and progress is needed,” said Ladd.

In Essex, organizers say Pride will kick off with Drag Story Hour, something that has sparked controversy from Vermont’s State House to small communities.

Drag performers Katniss Everqueer and Emoji Nightmare leave the club drag for the bars, and read stories to families about inclusion, body positivity, and respect.

“What we do when we show up to read to children is very different than what’s happening in a nightclub or in a bar. We are definitely able to separate those worlds,” said Everqueer.

The group hopes to put the controversies aside and celebrate each other.

“To be able to say my hometown wants me to be here, my hometown honors who I am is such a powerful message,” said Everqueer.

“Just focusing on uplifting queer and trans youth, and the queer and trans community in general, were just so, so stoked to have this event,” said Smith Thyme.

These are all-ages events with a parade, performances, and activities throughout the day. And of course, regardless of your gender identity or sexual orientation, you’re encouraged to come and show support.

