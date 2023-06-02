Vt. National Guard commander on burn pit benefits for Kosovo vets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermont vets who served in Iraq and Afghanistan returned home to face a new fight.

For the last five years, WCAX has investigated burn pits in war zones -- massive, open-air trash fires that burn around the clock and have been linked to rare forms of cancer among vets.

After years of fighting for coverage from the VA, the PACT Act took effect this year, granting veterans exposed to burn pits in war zones health care coverage and disability payments. Now, there’s a push to get vets who served in Kosovo, too.

Darren Perron spoke with Vermont National Guard Commander Maj. General Greg Knight about the efforts to get vets the help they need.

Vermont Sen. Peter Welch is joining other lawmakers in urging the VA to expand health care and disability benefits to those who served in Kosovo.

In a letter, the lawmakers are asking the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to bolster support for veterans stationed in the European country from 1999 on.

It’s an adjustment to the PACT Act which last year expanded resources to veterans exposed to burn pits, toxic chemicals and other hazardous substances during their deployment.

The lawmakers say they’re requesting the additional coverage because Vermont and New Hampshire National Guard soldiers have raised concerns.

