Vt. Senators mixed response to passing of debt ceiling bill

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - In a late-night vote the U.S. Senate passed a debt ceiling bill to avoid default. The bi-partisan agreement comes days before the U.S. Treasury says the country will not be able to pay its bills.

Senator Sanders was one of five Democrats and independents who did not vote for the bill. In an interview with CNN, Sen. Sanders said, “Look, all I can tell you is that we live in a society where working people, working people are falling further behind and the wealthiest people are doing phenomenally well... But if you are a working-class person, elderly person, a low-income person, well, maybe not so good. Maybe you’re going to lose a little of your benefits. Not a good deal.”

Senator Peter Welch voted yes on the bill saying in part, “America has always paid its bills—in full and on time—and we must continue to do so. Default would be catastrophic to Vermont families, communities, to our country, and America’s standing in the world.”

