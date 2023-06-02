Advertise With Us
Warmington announces NH gubernatorial bid

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The first gubernatorial candidate has announced a bid in next year’s election in New Hampshire.

Cinde Warmington sits on New Hampshire’s Executive Council. The Democrat has mostly focused on health care and is promising to improve the state’s labor and housing market, and address the state’s fentanyl and mental health crisis. She also says she wants to roll back abortion restrictions signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu last year and push a new law to protect abortion access.

Warmington is the first to join a primary race that won’t be decided until next September.

Sununu was reelected to his fourth term last year and is expected to announce in the coming days if he will run for president.

