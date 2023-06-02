Wildlife officials remind users of fishing access rules

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials are reminding people that the water at fishing access points is better left to the fish.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife said swimming and fires are not allowed at fishing access points.

Fires and their remains of them can be unsafe to wildlife and other fishers. They also say swimming poses a risk because of boat launches, retrievals, and on-shore fishing.

Littering, camping, picnicking, and commercial activity are also not permitted at any of the state’s 203 designated fishing access areas.

For details on Vermont fishing access locations and rules of use, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.