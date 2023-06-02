Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Wildlife officials remind users of fishing access rules

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials are reminding people that the water at fishing access points is better left to the fish.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife said swimming and fires are not allowed at fishing access points.

Fires and their remains of them can be unsafe to wildlife and other fishers. They also say swimming poses a risk because of boat launches, retrievals, and on-shore fishing.

Littering, camping, picnicking, and commercial activity are also not permitted at any of the state’s 203 designated fishing access areas.

For details on Vermont fishing access locations and rules of use, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mack Meredith
Essex man arrested for Burlington midday shooting
File image
Police search for person who torched stolen truck, ATM
Upwards of 700 people using the pandemic-era program packed up their state-funded rooms Thursday.
Motel checkouts underway as judge denies effort to block closure of voucher program
File photo
Burlington Police investigate reported gunfire
File photo
Milton company fined over labor violations

Latest News

File Photo
Revitalization efforts focus on Roaring Branch floodplain
File Photo
Sen. Welch: Migrant workers are important to Vt. farming
File Photo
Vt. communities celebrate Pride Month amid national controversies
Courtesy: Ferrisburgh Fire Department
Gas tanker explodes on Rt. 7 in Ferrisburgh