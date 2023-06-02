Willsboro Bay residents take aim at excessive boat moorings

WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - A group of Willsboro, New York, residents are at odds over access to Lake Champlain. As the summer season kicks off, the group says the number of boats mooring offshore their quaint town is unsustainable. It’s a message that town officials hope visitors will disregard.

“Willsboro is lucky. We have Willsboro Point and Willsboro Bay, which allows basically -- we have more coastline than almost any town along the northern part of Lake Champlain. It’s beautiful,” said Shaun Gilliland, who has served as the town supervisor for nearly a decade, welcoming visitors from Canada and the U.S. to enjoy everything the town has to offer. But in recent summers, he says some residents have changed course, hoping to reduce boat traffic in the bay. “It upsets me quite a bit that they have done this.”

The tension between boaters and residents started last summer after a letter was given to boaters anchoring in the South Cove of the bay. It states, “our ability to enjoy our homes is frequently spoiled by the close proximity and noise of visiting boats.”

“We thought we had quieted that down last summer and it’s back up again,” Gilliland said.

As boaters return to the area for the summer, they’re being met with new flyers that claim anchoring in the bay damages vegetation and the ecosystem. The flyers -- purportedly from the Willsboro Bay Residents’ Association -- ask mariners to avoid anchoring there.

“They created an image of them being somehow legitimate, with some sort of an established association -- which it is not. I feel it’s harassment,” Gilliland said.

Eric Tremblay, an avid Lake Champlain sailor, says he loves it so much, he’s a moderator for Lake Champlain Sailing, a Facebook group with more than 5,000 members. He says the Willsboro Bay fracas could have been avoided. “We understand that the situation will not be perfect, that there may be some nuisance issues, but they need to be addressed individually and not trying to close off the bay to everyone. That just doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

Other frequent visitors to the bay say they understand residents’ frustration and encourage people to be respectful. “I understand that the water belongs to everyone, but if people are not respectful, then that’s a problem, then you have sides against sides,” said Cindra Wallen of Cavendish.

Gilliland says the town thrives on visitors during the summer season from Canada and elsewhere and that they shouldn’t be discouraged from using and enjoying the bay.

