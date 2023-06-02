BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! It was another hot one before storms started bubbling up. Burlington set another record high today (the previous record for June 2 was 89° set in 1970). Montpelier set another record too (the previous record was 84° set in 2013). Storms and lightning will diminish after sunset, but a few showers will likely linger into the overnight. If you don’t like the heat, you’re in luck. It’s about to get notably cooler.

Aside from the chance for an isolated shower early in the morning, Saturday should start dry and mainly cloudy. There will still be an area of low pressure off the New England coast trying to kick some showers and clouds back into our area through the weekend, but most of that activity should stay east of us. Regardless of how that system tracks, the main idea is the farther north and west you are, the better chances you have to see some sun this weekend. As a result, temperatures will likely be cooler across eastern areas Saturday afternoon.

There’s a good chance we clear out Saturday night, and areas that do will see cooler temperatures. There’s still a bit of uncertainty with how far west showers from that coastal low get on Sunday. It’s possible eastern areas could see some showers and can expect to see more clouds than western areas.

Cooler temperatures persist into next week with highs only in the 60s and low 70s. Another system comes through late Monday, bringing additional chances for showers. We stay unsettled through midweek with some showers around each day.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

