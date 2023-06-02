BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After getting the month of June off to a sizzling hot start by shattering a record high in Burlington (96°, breaking the old record of 90°), today will feature some changes in the weather.

It will still be hot - most of us topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s - but not quite as hot as it was on Thursday. The morning will be partly sunny, but then a change in the weather pattern will begin. A “back door cold front” will swing down from the north & east during the afternoon & evening, accompanied by showers and a few thunderstorms. There could be some heavy downpours and brief, gusty winds.

A few showers may linger into early Saturday, otherwise skies will be clearing out as we go through the day, to start the first weekend of June. Temperatures will be much cooler - only in the 60s to near 70°.

It will stay cool right through most of next week. And with a cutoff low pressure system hanging over our heads, it will be unsettled with rain showers each day through just about all of next week.

Have a great weekend! -Gary

