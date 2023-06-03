Block party in Lyndonville brings out community creativity

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Lyndonville was buzzing with the sound of music, pop-up buisnesses, and families having a good time. The Depot Street Block Party is part of Lyndon’s Better Connections Project. A project that aims to create a downtown community members can enjoy and bring more buisnesses into the area.

Photojournalist Kerri Nelson has the sights and sounds.

“The crux of it is to see activated spaces safer crossings and provide something for the community and bring them into the downtown and have a fun day,” said Charotte Albright of Lyndonville,”It takes a lot of community spirit and a day like today brings it out on a gorgous day. You got kids hula hooping here. You got a wonderful new art gallery called the satelite. Theres gonna be food trucks. All the things you want in a block party and it shows lyndonville off. This is a great place to live.”

“We’ve got games everywhere. Everything from corn hole, to giant jenga. Tic tac toe so its really intended to be a space along the street that you can do every step of the way,” said Nicole Gratton, Regional Planner for NVDA.

“I’m painting this mural and its number by number and you choose the number and I chose 10,” said Emily Reed of St. Johnsbury.

“I think these events are a great chances for families to spend time together be outside and get to appriciate the area and try new things,” said Allie Reed.

“Up here there’s alot of community things for the kids to do. I think thats important for the kids to be a part of the community and have things to do. Not just hanging out. Things to do and places to go,” said Megan Amigon of Sheffield.

“The goal is for it to be a safer place for walkers and bikers help our buisnesses thrive and make it more ingaging and fun place to be. So people stop here and expirience Lyndon and all it is.”

Community members were alble to give thier input and vote on what they thought of the event . The town of Lyndon will take that information for future community events.

