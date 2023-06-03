CCV celebrates graduation of more than 450 students

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - After many schools have already sent their graduates off to start anew, the Community College of Vermont joined the roster. Sending more than 400 students off with their diplomas.

The entire class of 2023 graduated with their associates. The graduation invited more than three thousand family members to the ceremony.

These students all come from a wide variety of situations and many never thought this day would come.

“Honestly for the longest time I thought it was a goal that I wouldn’t achieve,” Said CCV Graduate Taylor Goodchild.

Taylor Goodchild is just one of the many graduating students from CCV that had her doubts about graduating.

She said she went back to school after starting her own family and wanted to set an example for her children.

She says without CCV she doesn’t know if she would be here.

“I am excited for my boys to see me up there. I’m excited for them to see what’s ahead. To see their mom kind of crushing her goals. I’m really excited to have more goals ahead of me knowing that I can achieve them,” explained Goodchild.

Hannah Williams is also another student who did not have the traditional college story.

She went to college when she was younger, it didn’t work out for her the first time.

After having her daughter she says she wanted to go back to school for her.

“I’d love her to have this memory of me graduating. She’s seen me struggle along the way trying to keep up with all the classes. So having a big celebration to show that I have completed something important is great for her to see,” said CCV Graduate Williams.

School faculty says they are very proud of their students for all their hard work and Gov. Phil Scott says he’s proud too.

He was there to give encouraging words as students walked across the stage.

“Continue what you’re doing. There’s always an opportunity to make things better. But also to be good role models, and I think that, that’s important,” said Scott.

