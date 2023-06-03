Advertise With Us
Girls on the run 5K celebrates end of season

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Gloomy weather couldn’t get this group of runners down.

Twelve hundred girls from across Vermont laced up their shoes for Non-profit Girls On The Run’s yearly 5k.

The run is a celebration to mark the end of the season.

Girls on the Run is an after-school program for kids in 3rd through 8th grade.

The program teaches life skills such as empathy, kindness and how to be a great friend. All through movement and running.

Girls who participated in the run say they were happy to celebrate all that they have accomplished.

“I thought it would be fun to go after school with my friends. It’s really fun to run sometimes. it also helps you persevere and show your feelings,” said fifth grader Salma Reyes.

Girls On The Run also gave out scholarships worth a thousand dollars each to two girls at the event.

