Green Mountain sweeps D4 track state championships

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Every second mattered on Friday in Manchester for the Division 4 high school track and field state championships. Green Mountain Union High School captured both the boys and girls titles - the boys team finishing just one point ahead of Northfield, and the girls team edging Northfield by just four.

Check out the full recap above, and see the full results by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.