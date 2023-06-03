Advertise With Us
Green Mountain sweeps D4 track state championships

GMU edges out Northfield in boys and girls by narrow margins
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Every second mattered on Friday in Manchester for the Division 4 high school track and field state championships. Green Mountain Union High School captured both the boys and girls titles - the boys team finishing just one point ahead of Northfield, and the girls team edging Northfield by just four.

Check out the full recap above, and see the full results by clicking here.

