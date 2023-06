MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Milton Police are investigating a fishing accident in the Lamoille River Friday.

Milton police say just before 4:30 p.m. they responded to the area of Peterson Dam on the Lamoille River.

Police say a fisherman slipped into the water and was found dead.

Authorities are not releasing his name until family is notified.

