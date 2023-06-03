Advertise With Us
U-32 girls, Burr and Burton boys claim D2 track crowns

Third straight title for Raiders, first ever for Bulldogs
Third straight title for Raiders, first ever for Bulldogs
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U-32 girls and Burr and Burton boys dominated the competition Friday afternoon at Burlington High School to claim D2 track and field state championships. For the Raiders, the title was their third straight, while the Bulldogs earned the first boys track title in school history.

