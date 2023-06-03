U-32 girls, Burr and Burton boys claim D2 track crowns
Third straight title for Raiders, first ever for Bulldogs
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U-32 girls and Burr and Burton boys dominated the competition Friday afternoon at Burlington High School to claim D2 track and field state championships. For the Raiders, the title was their third straight, while the Bulldogs earned the first boys track title in school history.
