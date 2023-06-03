Advertise With Us
Vt. sugar makers create ‘maple passport’ to attract tourists

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Warm temperatures have maple trees in full bloom across the state, but the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association is seeking to attract travelers to maple all year round.

The association is rolling out their maple passport this summer; a document noting sugarhouses offering services all summer long. They hope it will give sugar makers the opportunity to share how sugaring works, and provide tours of operations and tastings beyond just the maple open house weekends.

They believe it augments the typical times Vermonters and travelers think about maple. Allison Hope from the Maple Sugar Makers Association says, “It’s just a heightened awareness of the year round nature of maple, so folks from our membership will be signing up to participate on the passport.” Vermonters and travelers will be able to find sugarhouse events across the state happening during the warmer months. The association will be officially rolling out the passports at their annual meeting on June 24th.

